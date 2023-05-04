Crime New horror in a Belgrade school: A former student stabbed a student and a teacher A former student used a knife to injure a student (15) and a teacher who tried to prevent her from doing so, at the Rudjer Bošković private school in Belgrade. Source: B92, Blic Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 15:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Those attacked were not seriously injured.



According to the media, the girl brought a kitchen knife.



The school was evacuated, and she was soon arrested.



Just to reiterate, yesterday in Vračar, the boy K.K. killed eight students and a security guard at the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar".



Six male and female students with gunshot wounds are in the Emergency Center, i.e. at the clinic in Tiršova.



Minor attacker K.K.'s parents were also detained, and the boy's father was detained for up to 48 hours.



According to the information provided by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the boy suspected of the crime is in a special place, and will be placed in a special part of the clinic for neuropsychiatry.



Since K.K. is under the age of 14, according to the current law, he cannot be held criminally responsible.