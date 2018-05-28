Crime Minister: Answers to Ivanovic murder are hinding in Pristina Although Belgrade has repeatedly asked that its investigative bodies be officially included in the Ivanovic murder investigation, Pristina always refused. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 28, 2018 | 13:52 Tweet Share Nebojsa Stefanovic (Tanjug, file)

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said this for Tanjug on Monday.

"Over four months have elapsed since the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, while the Pristina authorities who took over (security) camera footage had access to all potential witnesses, and fully controlled the site of the execution of this crime, as well as the complete forensics - have not made any progress in the investigation, or showed any particular willingness to discover who the killers were," Stefanovic said, in response to the claims made earlier by the deputy prime minister of so-called Kosovo, Enver Hoxhaj.



Stefanovic reiterated that Belgrade is willing to participate in the investigation because it wants the killers and organizers of the murder of Ivanovic - a Serb politician in Kosovo - to be found.



"I am convinced that an investigation that would be carried out impartially and professionally would indicate that all the answers are hiding in Pristina," Stefanovic said.



Hoxhaj wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday that Belgrade "refuses to cooperate with Pristina regarding the murder of Oliver Ivanovic," and added that "the answers to the murder are hiding in Belgrade."