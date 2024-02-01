Business & Economy Nora howitzers coming; Vučić: "This is a huge reinforcement for our Army" PHOTO/VIDEO President Aleksandar Vučić attends the display of weapons and military equipment of the Serbian Army in the Niš fortress complex. Source: B92.net Wednesday, February 14, 2024 | 15:38 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE NIKOLIĆ/ bs

Vučić said that there are ongoing investments in new products of the domestic purpose industry that will be introduced into the armament of the Serbian Armed Forces.



"We are now investing 300 million euros in the products of domestic industry that enter our army. Only in domestic industry and products," Vučić said during the tour, together with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Serbian Army.



He added that they are working on a new generation of artillery.



"Now we are moving on to artillery, a new generation of artillery, the first biggest weapon it will have is Tamnava, with Orkan 2, NORA 70mm rockets," said Vučić.



Artillery is next to tanks, the mother of all wars. And that can be seen now in Ukraine. We may love drones and helicopters, but artillery is fundamentally the one that wins on the front. And, these are such great reinforcements for us, he pointed out.



"Tamnava, along with our Nora, is a huge reinforcement for the army," he said and added that there are 18 Nora in the brigade, and six more should arrive.



Vučić pointed out that rifles would have to have a transparent magazine, so that the soldier could see how many bullets there are.



"Something that has not passed the TOC cannot be used by the army, they are difficult people, only that which guarantees safety and can achieve the intended results can be used," said Vučić. star_border



​

FOTO TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE NIKOLIĆ/ bs

The presentation will also be attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, General Milan Mojsilović, the Ministry of Defense announced.



Combat and non-combat systems, numerous weapons, military equipment, as well as products of the Serbian defense industry are on display in Niš.



Visitors will have the opportunity to see a display of combat vehicles BRDM-2MS, "Lazar", "Miloš", MRAP and "Hummer", as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, as well as a display of work with service dogs.



Infantry equipment - "Kornet", "Fagot", BGA 30mm, means of observation, protective equipment and equipment for breaking up demonstrations used by members of the Military Police were also exhibited.



Members of the 63rd Parachute Brigade and the 72nd Special Operations Brigade will display firearms - automatic rifles, snipers, pistols and rifles, quadricycles KVAD, NTV Zastava TERVO, as well as the medium-sized remote-controlled electric unmanned ground combat platform "Mali Miloš".



In the Home of the Serbian Armed Forces in Nis earlier today, the Military Museum exhibition opened on the occasion of Statehood Day entitled "Serbia through the centuries - 220 years of statehood".