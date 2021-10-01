Business & Economy The biggest in the region: Vučić at the opening of the factory PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended the opening of the Barry Callebaut factory in Novi Sad. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 10:52 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, Instagram/avucic Foto: Printskrin, Instagram/avucic

Barry Callebaut is the leading Swiss chocolate producer, and the construction of the factory in Novi Sad began in March last year.



This factory will employ more than a hundred workers, and the plant should produce 50.000 tons of chocolate a year.



"I am proud that a fantastic chocolate factory of the Swiss company Barry Calleabaut was opened in Novi Sad. Congratulations to the people of Novi Sad! Long live Serbia!", Said Vučić.



He says that this is the place here in Serbia that smells the best.



"It smells the best, it's hard to imagine a better smell, this is the best chocolate in the whole world. It goes from Serbia to the whole world, we will export more than 90 percent, the workers are extraordinary, hardworking, our Serbian workers I am proud of them, this is a great thing for our country", the president said.

As the president announced earlier, it will be the largest chocolate factory in Southeast Europe.



"It will be a fantastic factory. In the world, 25 percent of chocolate is made from their raw chocolate," said Vučić at the beginning of this year, emphasizing that Barry Callebaut is the largest producer of chocolate in the world.

At the laying of the foundation stone in March, the president said that the salaries of engineers and technologists would be at the level of the European average, and the salaries of workers would be far above the Serbian average.



