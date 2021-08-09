Business & Economy What are the consumers’ rights? Online shopping in Serbia experienced expansion during the coronavirus pandemic. Source: B92 Monday, August 9, 2021 | 19:36 Tweet Share Photo: Freedomz/Shutterstock

However, this also led to problems in home delivery, so the number of complaints due to delays, non-delivery or damage to goods increased. Although the difficulties in this area have been the same for years, customers are not yet well aware of their rights.

Consumers who bought products online have the right to terminate the contract if the delivery deadline is not met, and the trader is obliged to return the money within a three days period.



The National Consumers' Organization of Serbia (NOPS) points out that the increase in online shopping during the pandemic has led to an overload of courier services. "The legal deadline for delivery is 30 days, unless otherwise agreed," explains Mladen Alfirovic from the National Consumers' Organization of Serbia for Novosti.



"If the trader does not comply with it, the contract is terminated, unless the buyer leaves an additional deadline for fulfillment of the obligation. If the trader does not make the delivery even then, the contract is automatically terminated."



Should a consumer wish not to leave an additional delivery deadline, then they must notify the seller in writing or electronically that the sales contract has been terminated due to non-compliance with the delivery deadline under the Consumer Protection Act. They can also leave the account number to which they want to be paid to facilitate and speed up the procedure for return.



If the seller does not return the money within the legal deadline of up to three days or the buyer cannot get in touch with him, then the inspection should be informed about the matter. Buyers should also take into account whether the goods are delivered by a trader (seller) or a courier service because their rights could differ depending on that. If the delivery is performed by the delivery service of the company from which the product was purchased, the consumer has the right to open the package in the presence of the courier, check the received goods, and report any defect on the spot.



The buyer also has the right to refuse to accept the product if visible damage is noticed.



"In the situation where the courier service hired by the trader delivers the goods, the buyer/consumer does not have the opportunity to make such an insight," Alfirovic points out.



"Then the buyer, if the packaging is not damaged on the outside, must sign that he received the goods in good condition. Only then can he open the package and see if there are any defects, and within 24 hours, he should complain to both the courier service and the trader. That deadline was invented and is being abused because according to the Law on Contract and Torts, the deadline to inspect the product is eight days to inspect the product, and to inform the trader about visible defects."



Double the number



Last year, the number of online purchases in Serbia was 14.3 million, which is twice as many compared to 2019, when some seven million purchases were registered.



The biggest growth was in online stores selling sports equipment and props, followed by e-retailers of appliances and small household appliances, food, as well as delivery services.