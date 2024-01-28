World The drama in Texas is getting bigger: "God's army" headed for the border Convoy claiming to be ‘God’s army’ heading to Texas to protest record numbers of migrants illegally crossing over from Mexico. Source: Kurir Sunday, January 28, 2024 | 23:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Organizers say they want to stand up to “globalists” who they believe are conspiring to let migrants illegally flood the country.



“This is a biblical, monumental moment that’s been put together by God,” one organizer said.



“We are besieged on all sides by dark forces of evil,” said another.



The group is planning a convoy, set to leave Virginia Beach on Monday for Texas, followed by three rallies at sites near Eagle Pass, on the border between Texas and Mexico.



The group wants peaceful rallies, but admitted the demonstrations could get out of hand.



“We realize we may have infiltrators. There may be some people who try to subvert us, who jump in the convoy — provocateurs. We may have some, and they’re going to have to deal with our security team, they’ll be asked to leave,” organizer Scotty Saks said.



The rallies are coming amid escalating tensions between the Biden administration and Texas over the state’s efforts to secure the border.



Just to reiterate, this week, a Supreme Court ruled Border Patrol agents could cut through razor wire Texas officials had installed along almost 50 kilometers stretch near Eagle Pass, which has been overwhelmed by the migrant crisis.



On Thursday, 25 Republican governors signed a letter backing Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has continued to lay sharp barrier in order to dissuade migrants from crossing the border, despite the top court’s ruling.