World The European Commission initiated proceedings against Croatia With an official warning, the European Commission initiated proceedings against Croatia and seven other EU member states. Source: Poslovni dnevnik Monday, December 25, 2023 | 09:39

The reason for initiating the procedure is because they did not transfer all the provisions of the directive on seasonal workers in a completely correct way. The aim of this directive is to ensure fair and transparent rules for the admission of seasonal workers from third countries to the EU.



The objective of the directive is to guarantee decent working and living conditions, equal rights and adequate protection against exploitation throughout the EU for workers coming from third countries.



Apart from Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland received official warnings.



The Commission considers that the Czech Republic, France, Croatia, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland improperly transferred and/or implemented some obligations from the directive. These member states have a deadline of two months to take the necessary measures to eliminate the deficiencies identified by the Commission.



If it does not receive a satisfactory answer, the European Commission can send them reasoned opinions. The Commission launched the first set of infringement proceedings in April 2023 by sending formal warnings to Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg.



The Commission, as the guardian of EU treaties, is responsible for monitoring how member states apply European laws and publishes a package of violations of EU rights once a month.



Based on its own investigations or complaints from citizens, companies or other interested parties, it initiates a procedure for violation of EU law.



The procedure has three steps. The first is the sending of an official warning, and if the matter is not resolved by that warning, a reasoned opinion is sent in which it is requested to ensure compliance with EU legislation. If the Member State still does not cooperate, the Commission can refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union. Most cases are settled before they go to Court.