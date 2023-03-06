World Media revealed: Fauci lied, the Gates Foundation involved as well Leaked emails show U.S. epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci commissioned a scientific paper to disprove the theory that COVID-19 was leaked from a laboratory. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 6, 2023 | 08:28 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Images/Drew Angerer / Staff

As it turned out, those emails date back to 2020, and eight weeks later, Fauci stood next to US President Donald Trump at a White House press conference and cited the document as proof that the theory of the virus leaking from a laboratory in Wuhan was implausible.



As the "New York Post" writes, in the same time, he pretended that he had nothing to do with that work and that he did not know the authors.



On April 17, 2020, when asked if the virus could have come from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, Fauci said it was not possible, citing a paper titled The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, which was sent to Fauci for editing in draft form and again for final approval, before it was published in the journal "Nature Medicine" on February 17, 2020.



The paper was written four days after Fauci and his National Institutes of Health (NIH) chief, Francis Collins, spoke to the four authors about reports that COVID-19 may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan and may have been deliberately genetically engineered.



The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability on Sunday released emails in which the co-author, Dr Christian Andersen, admits that Fauci forced him to write a paper aimed at disproving the lab leak theory.



Jeremy Farrar, then head of the British non-profit Wellcome Trust, which has historical ties to the pharmaceutical industry and the Gates Foundation, was awarded the role of chief scientist at the World Health Organization last December.



Farrar sent an email requesting that the term unlikely be replaced with improbable in the paper's sentence about the origin of the virus leak from the laboratory, which read: It is unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 arose through laboratory manipulation of an existing SARS-related coronavirus.



The question of why Fauci went to such lengths to cover up the origins of COVID-19 is a major focus of the Republican-led committee.