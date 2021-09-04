World Anti-vaxxers storm Radio-Television Slovenia building, the incident aired live VIDEO Opponents of epidemiological measures and anti-vaxxers in Slovenia broke into the premises of RTV Slovenia on Friday night, storming the news program studio. Source: Dnevnik.hr Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 13:16 Tweet Share Printskrin: Twitter bvidmajer

Protesters have been protesting in front of the public service building for weeks, protesting everything that has to do with the coronavirus pandemic, Croatian "Dnevnik" reports.



Under the leadership of Ladislav Troha, the leader of the OPS movement, opposing measures to limit the spread of the virus, protesters handed out leaflets demanding "safe schools and colleges without muzzles", referring to the masks, when they broke into a Slovenian public radio and television service on Friday at around 8:30 p.m.



Journalist Barbara Vidmajer posted a video of the intrusion on Twitter, and the OPS movement broadcast the intrusion on the premises of public television on its Facebook profile.



The police also had to intervene, which, as vecer.com reports, announced that some protesters, who were otherwise present at the reported rally, entered the media house premises: "They did not follow the orders of the security guards, which led to the intervention of police officers in order to ensure public order".



About 20 protesters who did not wear masks were evacuated from the building, RTV Slovenia reported. Measures will be taken against the violators in accordance with the law, the police announced, and the general director of RTV Slovenia Andrej Grah Whatmough said in the show Odmevi: "It is a severe attack on our house and public media, which we strongly condemn. A lot of efforts have been made to improve this situation in four months".



''The problems are quite significant. The legal situation is complex, RTV is the owner of the building, but it is not the owner of the plot around it. This is a public area, the protesters unfortunately had permission to protest in this area. The administration has done a lot, but unfortunately there has been no fruit due to this complex situation. However, we warned the authorities about that all the time. Next week, at the meeting convened before this event, I will once again appeal to the authorities to do something. We will immediately increase the security of the house so that similar incidents do not occur. So far, the protests have been relatively peaceful, albeit very disruptive, especially for journalists on the TV Slovenia news program. I hope that the authorities will pay more attention to this problem, especially after today's event. Fortunately, no one was injured", said the director general of RTV Slovenia.