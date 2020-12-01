World The FBI is getting involved? All traces lead to Belgrade? Due to the constant allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential elections, made by Donald Trump and his legal team, the FBI allegedly got involved. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 08:33 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, ruskpp

According to Sputnik, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has requested independent investigation files that prove that people voted in several states.



The conservative legal non-profit project "Amistad" of the company "Thomas More", together with the project "Integrity of Choice" led by Matt Brainard, a former data analyst in Trump's campaign for 2016, are collecting evidence of alleged voter fraud by the Democratic Party.



The investigation has called into question hundreds of thousands of potentially "problematic ballots," and now the FBI is interested in the findings of this investigation.

“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn't speculative, this is just what the data shows.” --@MattBraynard@JoshJPhilipp has more in this FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DJphxsJKmc pic.twitter.com/GjlHXfCNzQ — crossroads (@crossroads_josh) November 27, 2020

Matt Brainard, who recently announced on Twitter that his investigation had found evidence that people had voted in "multiple states", announced on the same network on November 29 that the FBI had "proactively and directly" requested evidence from the investigation.



Brainard, the leader of the team for the data of Trump's campaign for 2016 until his departure in March of the same year, said that there are "many patriots" in the FBI who want to protect "the Constitution, law and order".

- The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots.



- By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Phillip Kline, who is at the head of the "Amistad" project, announced that the group is ready to help the FBI in the investigation of hundreds of thousands of potentially invalid ballots in the countries where the lawsuits were filed.



Kline added that more information will be available when Matt Brainard meets with members of the Arizona legislature on Monday, although the Arizona Secretary of State is preparing to confirm Biden's projected victory in that state.



Earlier on Sunday, outgoing US President Donald Trump condemned the FBI and the Ministry of Justice for inaction regarding allegations of mass election fraud. In his first interview since election day, Trump told Fox News that the Justice Department "disappeared in action" in connection with the alleged rigging of the election. "You'd think you were in the FBI or the Department of Justice, that this was the biggest thing you could investigate. And where are they? I haven't seen them," Trump said in a telephone interview.



The President of the USA also referred to the machines for counting the votes of the technological company "Dominion voting system", for which software is being developed by IT experts in Belgrade.

After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data.



See statement below: pic.twitter.com/4CZKITK5cz — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020

"All I can say is that I didn't hear anything after all the scams that happened. No one approached me and said, 'Oh, the FBI has arrested people playing this dirty game.' "The FBI is not interested in 'Dominion', for which no one knows where it is, nor does it know where the votes are being counted," Trump said.



Earlier this month, Trump's lawyers claimed that election fraud and foreign interference were carried out through voting software.



The Electoral Collegium meets on December 14 to formally vote based on the confirmed results of the federal states and thus confirm the winner of the presidential election.