World A Pakistani journalist killed for refusing to quit A Pakistani journalist has been shot by her husband in the east of the country after he demanded she quit her job Source: Tanjug Friday, November 29, 2019 | 10:55

Her family says she alerted police that her husband harassed her, but no action was taken. The police confirmed husband's arrest and charged him with murder.



The International Federation of Journalists has called on Pakistan to conduct an investigation into the murder of Urooj Iqbal who was a reporter at a local newspaper.



Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents to avoid further social stigma.