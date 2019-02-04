World Europe mad at Maduro, 8 more countries recognize Guaido Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected an EU ultimatum. Source: B92 Monday, February 4, 2019 | 12:26 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, illustration)

In response, eight EU members recognized Juan Guaido as the South American nation's president.

Maduro on Monday informed the EU that the ultimatum was rejected and that (early) presidential elections would not be held in Venezuela. He claims that the recent elections were legitimate.



In the meantime, eight countries - Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, the UK, Austria, Sweden, and Denmark - recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as "transitional" president.



Sputnik previously reported that Italy had vetoed a statement by the EU.



"According to the information I have, Italy, at a foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest, vetoed a EU statement that said the union would recognize Guaido as president unless new presidential election are organized," a source told the Russian broadcaster.



Rome has not yet officially confirmed this information.



Some EU countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, previously gave an eight-day ultimatum to President Maduro to announce new presidential elections, saying that otherwise they, like the US and some others, would recognize Guaido as Venezuela's president.



The ultimatum expired last night.