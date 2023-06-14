Society Media: U.S. "black hawks" flew into Serbian airspace PHOTO At least one Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk transport helicopter entered the territory of Serbia from Romanian airspace, according to the media. Source: RT.rs Wednesday, June 14, 2023 | 14:24 Tweet Share

The website "Flight Radar 24" showed a little after noon that one or more transport helicopters of the U.S. Army "Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk" were flying south of Belgrade.



An aircraft or a group of them entered Serbia from Romanian airspace and is moving at a speed of about 250 km/h, Russia Today Balkan reported the telegram of the "Combat Effectiveness" channel.

It is stated that an aircraft or a group of aircraft flew over the Lipovačka forest at around 12:34 p.m. and is moving in the direction of Barič-Obrenovac.