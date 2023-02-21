Society If an earthquake hits Serbia... Seismologist Ana Mladenović states citizens of Serbia have no reason to worry as even if an earthquake hits Serbia, it could have a magnitude of up to 6 degrees Source: RTS Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Seismologist Ana Mladenović states that citizens of Serbia have no reason to worry because even if an earthquake were to hit our country, it would not be stronger than five units.



Just as a reminder, after the earthquakes in Turkey, Syria and Romania, in which tens of thousands of people died, several milder earthquakes shook Serbia in recent days.



However, our seismologist explains that earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of five on the Richter scale could occur in Serbia, which, as he points out, are earthquakes that we can feel in the epicentral area but which cannot cause too much damage.



Mladenović stated that according to geological and seismological research, the central part of Serbia represents the most critical point.



"The central part of Serbia, which includes several seismic areas, is capable of generating in a period of 10 to 15 years one earthquake with a magnitude of around 5 or a little more than 5. This is, for example, the earthquake that occurred in Kraljevo in 2010 and in Mionica in 1998/99", she explains to RTS.



"So, these are earthquakes that we can feel, especially in the epicentral area, but which cannot cause too much damage. It is possible that some things may fall from the shelves, damage dilapidated plaster on the house, or maybe some partition walls. However, no demolition of buildings is expected in the event of these earthquakes", Mladenovića points out.



Speaking about the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, she states that because of their distance, we can hardly feel the earthquakes that are happening there, but as she says, this is not the case with the earthquake that hit Romania, which was also felt in many places throughout Serbia.



It also indicates that there is another seismic area in Romania that is even stronger, more active than the one that was activated last week and that area is located near Bucharest.



"If a stronger earthquake were to happen there, we would be able to feel it as well. It could have a magnitude of up to 6 degress on the Richter scale. It would be felt in Serbia, people would feel the shaking of the ground, but it would not be able to do any damage", explains Ana Mladenović.