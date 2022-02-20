Society New corona update: Growing number of deceased Coronavirus was confirmed in 3.876 people in the last 24 hours, and at the same time, 62 patients died. Source: B92 Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 15:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

12.239 people were tested.



There are 137 patients on the respirator, and 3.851 were hospitalized.



COVID-19 took 14.849 lives in Serbia, while the mortality rate is 0.79.

Danica Grujicic is convinced that the coronavirus was artificially created: "Humanity must get an answer"

Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva

Director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, Danica Grujicic, stated that the countries of the Balkans and the surrounding area are the leaders in deaths in Europe from malignant diseases, and that she is convinced that coronavirus was artificially created.



"Serbia, Hungary and Croatia take turns as leaders in terms of mortality from oncological diseases. Something happened in the Balkans that is the cause of this tendency," Grujicic said.



Grujicic said that there was no doubt for her that a large part of NATO aggression and environmental pollution could be connected with getting sick and dying from malignant diseases. When it comes to coronavirus, Grujicic stated that she has no information about who created the virus and for what reason, but that after two years of its existence, she is convinced that it is artificial.



"Whether it was accidentally or intentionally released, I really don't know, but humanity must get an answer to those questions," Grujicic told Politika.