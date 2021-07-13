Society Branislav Lecic's lawyer: We have more evidence of manipulation The higher public prosecutor's office in Belgrade dismissed the criminal charges of Danijela Steinfeld against Branislav Lecic, it was confirmed for B92.net. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva

Regarding that information, Lecic's lawyer issued a statement.



"Pursuant to the law, a possible decision on the dismissal of criminal charges is not submitted to anyone other than the submitter of the criminal report, so as Branislav Lečić has no other property than that of a citizen, that decision of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade was not delivered to us. We have no insight into his explanation, but we will ask for the prosecution's approval to have the decision delivered to us. If the media information is correct, Branislav Lecic, his family, friends, business associates, but also his lawyers, perceive the rejection of the criminal charges as awaited justice", a press release reads.



The press release further claims that Daniela Steinfeld's statements were contradictory.



"Although at this moment we do not have insight into the explanation of the decision to dismiss the criminal charges, we point out to the public that all statements of Ms. Danijela Steinfeld are contradictory and that all media interpretations are full of illogicalities. The actions and behavior of Ms. Danijela Steinfeld, an educated actress whose career directly depends on popularity, (addressing the media first, making a film with herself in the lead role, working on the popularity of that film), in itself indicates a motivation that is, to put it mildly, very unusual and certainly unseen by alleged 'rape victims' ", it is said in the lawyer's announcement.



"Branislav Lecic's attorneys inform the public that apart from the evidence that has been interpreted by the media so far - there is other evidence that irrefutably indicates the fact that Branisav Lecic has nothing to do with Ms. Steinfield's allegations, and that evidence has not yet been presented to the public. Among this evidence is the one from which it follows that the audio recording that was presented to the public before the presentation was manipulated by cutting and editing the recorded material. Moreover, there's evidence that is more significant and important than that," the statement added.



It is stated that Branislav Lečić sincerely thanked the public, friends and colleagues for the faith expressed in his innocence.