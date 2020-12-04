Society Crisis Staff press conference scheduled for today at 3 p.m. The Crisis Staff for the Protection from the Infectious Disease COVID-19 will hold a press conference today at 3 pm in the Palace of Serbia. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, December 4, 2020 | 14:14 Tweet Share Ilustracija, Foto: EPA Marko Djokovic

As of today, additional measures are in force in Serbia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which means that after 5 pm and on weekends, only grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations can work.



Also, the markets will be open on weekends from 6 am to 3 pm.



Catering facilities are allowed to perform food delivery activities non-stop, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as other business lines whose main activity is within this field.



The new measures mean that catering facilities - cafes, restaurants, bars, nightclubs will not work from Friday at 5 pm to Monday at 5 am, without exception. Shopping malls, clothing stores, bookmakers, casinos, children's playrooms will also be closed from Friday at 5 pm to Monday at 5 am. Hairdressing and beauty salons will also be closed during this period. Yesterday, 7.802 newly infected were registered in Serbia, out of 22.243 tested samples.



61 people died, and 288 patients were on respirators.