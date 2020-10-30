Society Ivanusa: The situation in Serbia is very serious The director of the office of the World Health Organization, Marijan Ivanuša, stated that the current epidemiological situation in Serbia is "very serious". Source: Beta Friday, October 30, 2020 | 09:17 Tweet Share Tanjug/Tara Radovanović

He stated that "records are being broken when it comes to the daily number of newly infected".



"Expectations are that the epidemiological picture will worsen in the coming weeks, both in Europe and in Serbia," Ivanusa told today's Blic.



As he explained, "according to the information we have, the main transmission occurs in our houses, in closed or crowded restaurants, at gatherings or workplaces and in closed public places."



"Young people go out more and socialize more, so the spread is linked to young people, although the virus can also spread among the older population," Ivanusa said.



He emphasized that "the message is the same for everyone - if we want to stop the spread of the virus, we must adhere to preventive measures, keep physical distance, wear masks, take care of respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene."



"We know that everyone is tired because this situation has been going on for some time, and it is uncertain how long it will last," said Ivanuša, calling for adherence to protective measures against COVID-19.