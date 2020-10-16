Society In Serbia today, 265 newly infected, two people died 265 newly infected with coronavirus registered in Serbia today. Two people died. Source: B92 Friday, October 16, 2020 | 17:24 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ BiancoBlue

7.429 people were tested.



There are 23 people on respirators.



As of today, the presence of the COVID-19 virus in 6 users and 9 employees has been confirmed in social protection institutions and homes for adults and the elderly, the Ministry of Labor announced.



Since March, 35.719 people have fallen ill in Serbia, 772 people have died, and the death rate is 2.16. percent.