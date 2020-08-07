Society 0

Zoran Gojković: That would be extremely dangerous, the measures remain in effect

Zoran Gojković says that we must try to reduce the number of infected people as much as possible in order to approach the fall with less problems

Source: Tanjug
Foto: B92, arhiva
Gojkovic said that all binding measures will remain in force until, as he said, we are convinced that we will not end up in a situation where we have a sudden increase in the number of patients, because that would be extremely dangerous, RTS reports.

"We have a slight optimism from the fact that we are trying to slip from an unfavorable epidemiological situation into an insecure one, we have a smaller influx of patients to hospitals and a slightly easier job for the health system," Gojković said.

Gojković said that since this morning, less than 700 patients have been positive in Vojvodina, and that this is a satisfactory number after a long time.

There are 244 people in the Clinical Center of Vojvodina, which is less than yesterday, 16 on a respirator, Gojković said, adding that it is a good indicator.

"All this can change at some point if we face with a situation that coronavirus enters social protection facilities, gerontological centers, especially if we do not adhere to the measures, and that is the only way to fight the pandemic," he concluded.

