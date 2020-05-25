Society The school ends on May 29 - several other important dates for students are set The last day of distance learning will be Friday, May 29, for all students, the provincial secretariat for education announced Source: Tanjug Monday, May 25, 2020 | 18:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ belchonock

The eighth graders are officially finished on June 5, while the end of the school year for students from the first to the seventh grade of elementary school is June 16.



The first two weeks of June are reserved for the organization of special classes, depending on whether the students come to the preparations for the small graduation exam or to improve their grades. Taking the test of the final exam will be performed on June 2, and the matriculation exams are scheduled for June 17, 18 and 19. The results will be announced on June 23.



High school graduates finished school on May 22, students of the third grade of three-year education and the fourth grade of vocational schools finish the school year on May 29, while for other high school students, the end of the school year is June 19.



June 4, 5 and 6 are reserved for taking the high school graduation exam, while on June 24, high school graduates will be able to apply for the desired faculty.