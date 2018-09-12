Society 29 people dead in Serbia so far from West Nile fever 29 people have died to date from West Nile fever in Serbia, witt 286 cases registered by medical authorities. Source: Beta Wednesday, September 12, 2018 | 14:20 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Serbia's Instute for Public Health, named after Dr. Milan Jovanovic Batut, has confirmed 141 cases in Belgrade, 46 in the South Backa District, 40 in the South Banat, 15 in the Podunavlje, 13 in the Branicevski, 6 in the Western Backa, 7 in the Sremska, , 5 in Northern Banat, 4 in the Middle Banat, one in the Macva, 1 in the Zlatibor, one in the Pomoravlje, and 2 in the Raska districs.

This viral disease is transmitted by infected mosquito.