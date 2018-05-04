Society Belgrade to host IFTR World Congress The World Congress of the International Federation of Theater Research (IFTR) will be held from 9 to 13 July in Belgrade. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, May 4, 2018 | 16:54 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, it will be an extremely important manifestation for Serbia and an indicator of creativity that we have in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on the organization of this event, Brnabic congratulated the organizers of the congress in Belgrade on having won in the final round of the competition in Shanghai and got a rare opportunity to host the event that is held every four years.



"I am proud of the fact that with limited resources you have managed to win against those who are much bigger than you and who certainly have a much bigger systemic support. This speaks about your quality," she said.



Brnabic stressed that the organization of the World Congress goes hand in hand with what the Serbian government is doing in order to improve the overall environment in the country.



There has never been a successful society that was not based on culture, education, science and creativity, the prime minister said, adding that this is a form of significant cultural diplomacy that Serbia forgot and drop out of sight and which we should remember.



Brnabic, who is the sponsor of the World Congress, said that this event will gather around 1,000 theoreticians and performers of theater art from 54 countries of the world.



"I hope that my patronage as prime minister will be a clear signal of the road we are taking and of the priorities of this government," she concluded.



The World Congress of the International Federation for Theater Research will include 890 lectures by the most important researchers of theater and performing arts from 54 countries, as well as 11 performances and show cases of domestic performances, and will gather more than 80 volunteers from the country and abroad.



The theme of the Congress will be "Theater and migration – theater, nation and identity: between migration and stasis."