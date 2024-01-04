Region "Schmidt carried out a coup d'état in Bosnia-Herzegovina" Lawyer Goran Petronijević said that High Representative in BiH, Christian Schmidt, who is not recognized in Republika Srpska, carried out a coup d'état in BiH. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 11:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

As he stated, being hosted on Prva TV, he did so by the imposed decisions, because by his actions he breaks the laws and destroys democracy.



Schmidt is not recognized in Republika Srpska because his mandate was not confirmed in the UN Security Council as stipulated in the Dayton Peace Agreement.



Petronijević pointed out that this can be clearly seen from the trial of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, before the Court of BiH, which is political and has nothing to do with law, as well as Schmidt's decision to change the Criminal Code of Bosnia-Herzegovina.



"Schmidt invented Article 203 a, which literally says that anyone who disobeys his orders will receive a prison sentence of six months to five years. The trial of Dodik is an absurd situation, where the President of Srpska is being punished politically and in the form of legal decisions, tries to ban political action," Petronijević pointed out.



He reminded that Schmidt also amended that part of the Criminal Code in which the powers and the possibility of imposing so-called security measures and banning calls were expanded if a person is convicted of an offense under Article 203 a.



"Schmidt and those who support him intended for Dodik to be convicted and banned from political activity in order to eliminate him from political life. This is something similar to what is being done in the US regarding the candidacy of Donald Trump for the presidential elections", stated Petronijević.



He believes that everything that is happening now in BiH starts from the moment when Schmidt appears as a self-proclaimed person, who has the support of part of the international community, but does not have the strength and diplomatic immunity of the UN, which can only be transferred to him by the Security Council.



"Schmidt is now widely using the Bonn powers, which do not give him statutory powers, even if he was legally appointed as a high representative. He has gone a step further than his predecessor Valentin Inzko with this regard," Petronijević told TV Prva.