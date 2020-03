Region In Slovenia, the third death: Coronavirus is not the main cause Slovenian authorities confirmed today the third coronavirus-related death Source: Tanjug Monday, March 23, 2020 | 11:36 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ vilevi

A 67-year-old man with several associated diseases died at the Infectious Diseases Unit at UKC Ljubljana Hospital.



The health ministry said his death was not a direct result of the infection. The case was described as a "complex situation", since the man had multiple medical complications in the past, according to the STA.