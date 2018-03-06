Region "Serbia-Croatia-Bosnia talks are never sweet and simple" Members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) met on Tuesday with the presidents of Serbia and Croatia, Aleksandar Vucic and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. Izvor: Beta, Tanjug Tuesday, March 6, 2018 | 16:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

After the meeting, held in Mostar, Vucic said he found the fact that "today we have peace" to be the most important point, and described the talks between officials of the three countries as "never sweet and simple."

As he said, "today we have stability and we are strengthening trade and economic relations and connections."



At a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart and members of the BiH Presidency - Chairman Dragan Covic, and Mladen Ivanić and Bakir Izetbegovic - the Serbian president said the framework of today's "mini summit" was EU's Enlargement Strategy for the Western Balkans.



Vucic noted the increased trade with Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, compared to 2016, adding that "imports and exports are seriously growing" which, he said, was "good for our countries' economies."



Vucic also said that Serbia had made a concrete, compromise proposal for its border issue with Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak (Muslim) member of the BiH Presidency, said a solution could not be expected in the next seven months, with elections nearing in BiH, Tanjug reported on Tuesday.



Ahead of the meeting, media in Sarajevo reported that it would focus on relations between the three countries, in particular economic cooperation, trade, and regional cooperation.