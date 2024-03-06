Politics Session of SNS Presidency scheduled for today; Name of Prime Minister-designate known SNS will hold a session at 5 p.m. Media report that it has already been agreed who will be Prime Minister-designate, and who will be president of the Assembly ​ Source: B92, Novosti Wednesday, March 6, 2024 | 10:40 Tweet Share Foto: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

SNS will hold a session of the Presidency today at 5 p.m. The media report that it has already been agreed who will be the mandate holder for the composition of the government, and who will be the president of the Assembly.



As Novosti learns, the top of the SPS Progressive Party agreed on the personnel solutions when it comes to the president of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister designate for the composition of the new government, and this agreement, as further stated, was reached last night at a meeting of the party's innermost leadership.



It is expected that this decision will be explained today at the session of the Party Presidency, which is being held at the SNS headquarters.



Let us remind you that during the recent consultations with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the leader of SNS, Miloš Vučević, informed the head of state that his party has the majority for the composition of the new government and that he will nominate a representative in ten days at the latest.



This highest body of the SNS will give its opinion on both proposals.



Statements for the media are scheduled after the session of the Presidency, according to the party's announcement.