Politics B92.net learns: The Albanian who shot Serbian children on Christmas Day released Azem Kurtaj, a member of the KBS who wounded Stefan and Miloš Stojanović from Gotovuša on Christmas Day, has been released pending trial, B92.net learns. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 12:02

His case, that is, the indictment, is in the Court of Appeal, where the rejection of the indictment is even being considered.