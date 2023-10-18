Politics 0

B92.net learns: The Albanian who shot Serbian children on Christmas Day released

Azem Kurtaj, a member of the KBS who wounded Stefan and Miloš Stojanović from Gotovuša on Christmas Day, has been released pending trial, B92.net learns.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Azem Kurtaj, a member of the KBS who wounded Stefan and Miloš Stojanović from Gotovuša on Christmas Day, has been released pending trial, by the decision of the court in Uroševac, B92.net learns.

His case, that is, the indictment, is in the Court of Appeal, where the rejection of the indictment is even being considered.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Putin and Vučić talked

At the end of his visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, during a press conference, that he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Politics Wednesday, October 18, 2023 12:57 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

The administrative crossing of Jarinje opened

The administrative crossing of Jarinje was opened from the direction of central Serbia towards Kosovo and Metohija, officials at the checkpoint confirmed to RTS

Politics Wednesday, October 18, 2023 10:15 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
page 1 of 25 go to page