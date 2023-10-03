Politics Milan Radoičić arrested Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that Milan Radoičić was arrested today, and that he was detained for up to 48 hours. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 14:41 Tweet Share EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

"On October 3, 2023, police officers of the Criminal Police Directorate searched the apartment and other premises of Milan Radoičić, who was ordered to be detained by the police for up to 48 hours," the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.



They add that he was brought to the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade with a criminal complaint, the Ministry of Interior concluded.



On September 30, Radoičić responded to the invitation of the state authorities of the Republic of Serbia and, in his capacity as a citizen, gave a statement to the Ministry of Internal Affairs about the events in Banjska, on September 24, in the north of Kosovo, when three local Serbs and one member of the so-called Kosovo Police were killed.



He was then accompanied by his lawyer to the premises of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in order to give a statement as a citizen on the circumstances of the tragic event in the town of Banjska, early in the morning on Sunday, September 24, 2023, the Ministry announced earlier. Radoičić, through his lawyer Goran Petronijević, announced on Friday, September 29, that he had submitted his irrevocable resignation from the position of vice-president of the Serb List, and on the occasion of the events in Banjska, he stated that on September 24, he and his compatriots came to the north of Kosovo and Metohija in the area of that village as to encourage Serbian people from that area to resist the terror of Albin Kurti's regime.



According to his statement, he organized everything himself, and he did not consult the state authorities of Serbia, nor the officials from the north of Kosovo and Metohija.