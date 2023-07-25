Politics Slavica Djukić Dejanović is the new Minister of Education MPs elected Slavica Djukić Dejanović as Minister of Education by majority vote. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 16:26 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

Out of 194 MPs, 149 MPs voted in favor for the election of Slavica Djukić Dejanović, 40 were against, and five abstained. Djukić Dejanović took the oath before the MPs after the vote.



The acting Minister of Education until the election of Slavica Djukić Dejanović was Djordje Milićević, a minister without portfolio, who took over the position after Minister Branko Ružić resigned on May 7 after the mass murder in the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar".



Slavica Djukić Dejanović was born in 1951 in Rača Kragujevacka. She completed primary and secondary school in Kragujevac, and the Faculty of Medicine, master's and doctoral studies, as well as specialization in neuropsychiatry at the Faculty of Medicine in Belgrade.



In seven mandates, she was a member of the Parliament of Serbia, the Federal Parliament of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro.



She held the position of President of the Assembly of Serbia from 2008 to 2012, and from 2012 to 2014 she was the Minister of Health of Serbia. She was the director of the Clinical Hospital Center in Kragujevac from 1993 to 2000, and from 2014 to 2016 she was the director of the Clinic for Psychiatric Diseases Dr. Laza Lazarević. She was also a minister without portfolio in charge of demography and population policy.