Politics Vučić: The anger of the Serbs is reaching its culmination President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, after talking with the representatives of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, said that they are very bitter and angry. Source: B92 Friday, April 7, 2023 | 14:28

According to his words, the situation in Kosovo and Metohija is difficult and the dissatisfaction and anger of our people due to the violation of the license plate agreement and all other agreements, as well as the daily arrests of Serbs, is reaching its peak.



"We will have a longer address next week, on Maundy Thursday or Maundy Friday. First, I had consultations and talks with the most important representatives of the Serbian List and our authorities and representatives of institutions and authorities from Kosovo and Metohija. And we talked about all the problems and the situation pertaining to the safety, which is difficult", Vucic said.



He said that his idea was to come to an agreement today and come out with standpoints, but that was not possible. "I withdrew and we agreed to continue working together with all our teams in the next seven days, so that we could come out with a joint announcement for all the events that are ahead of us," added Vučić.



He pointed out that there are upcoming elections in Kosovo and Metohija, which some have scheduled for April 23, in which Serbs will not participate, as well as many other issues and important matters.



"It is important that we talked and we will have teams at that meeting, and I will invite the prime minister and all the ministers to the meeting, which will be held in Raška. Prior to that meeting, we have to agree on a common platform," said Vučić.

According to him, the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija expressed enormous anger and indignation at both the Pristina authorities and the representatives of the international community.



"They are looking for greater and more significant support from Serbia. I listened and tried to explain the situation we are in and to find a solution together to make it easier for them," Vučić said.



He says that they are especially outraged by the arrest of Serbs in the north, because they are a constant target of attacks. "It's an attempt of ethnic cleansing. My only request was that we always and in every way preserve the peace. I'm not too optimistic and I'm afraid that some people didn't understand what's happening in Kosovo," he said.

There will be no "Plan B"

After the address of the President of Serbia, questions from journalists followed.



"We will come up with all the measures in seven days. It is important because we have always been united, despite everything, we have always behaved responsibly and seriously. I believe that the measures we will introduce before Easter will be good measures that will make the Serbs in Kosovo happy. Those people are looking for a sharper and stronger reaction, and that's why we need more time," said Vučić.



Commenting on the "plan B" that was announced from Pristina, the president pointed to data from Pristina, according to which there were hardly any Serbs left in Kosovo and Metohija, and that they said they would organize elections for such a small number of Serbs. Vučić asked whether plan B implies extinction of Serbs.



"There will be no such plan," he added. "Serbs in Kosovo have been living and will continue to live. Period," the President of Serbia concluded.