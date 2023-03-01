Politics Strong support to Serbia: We haven't recognized Kosovo, our position remains the same After talks in Brussels about the European proposal, the Ministry of the Interior of Romania said that this country welcomes the willingness to compromise. Source: Novosti Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 18:18 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Milan Adzic Shutterstock/Milan Adzic

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that Romania did not recognize the unilateral declaration of Kosovo's independence and that position remained the same.



"Romania fully supports the dialogue mediated by the EU, as the main channel for the efficient and comprehensive normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, which can bring permanent peace and stability to the region," emphasized the Romanian MFA.



They added that they express the hope that the ongoing negotiations on the annex to the accepted agreement will quickly bring results, so that implementation can begin.



"As you may know, Romania did not recognize the unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo and our position remains the same. However, without prejudice to our national position on the status of Kosovo, Romania has had a constructive approach when it comes to agreements on regional cooperation, visa liberalization and other issues", the Ministry of the Interior of Romania announced.