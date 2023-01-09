Politics The new level of pressure from the US Washington is putting pressure on Kosovo and Serbia to find a compromise. Source: kosovoonline.com Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 18:36 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Marko Đoković

According to the Americans, Brussels should also step up its mediation in the conflict.

This was reported by the Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Senior adviser of the State Department, Derek Chollet, visited Priština and Belgrade earlier this week.



He was the highest envoy sent by Washington to the Balkans in recent years.



This media sees Schollet\'s visit to Pristina and Belgrade as an increased effort by America to finally advance the process of dialogue, after years of unsuccessful negotiations between the parties with the mediation of the EU.



"The purpose of the visit is to prevent the "regional metastases of violence," said the diplomat.



The Swiss daily states that Chollet\'s formula, which he delivered to the parties in dispute during his visit to Belgrade and Pristina, is not surprising.



"Priština should allow Kosovo Serbs more self-determination. In return, Belgrade would at least partially recognize Kosovo\'s independence. Finally, the EU should speed up the process of integration as an incentive for the parties to the dispute and prevent further Russian and Chinese influence," the newspaper said.