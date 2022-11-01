Politics It has started; The first warning was issued on Kosovo and Metohija On the night between Monday and Tuesday, Kosovo police handed out the first warning for vehicles that were not re-registered from Serbian to RKS license plates. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

At the administrative crossing of Jarinje, a few minutes after midnight when the deadline for re-registration set by Prishtina expired, a reprimand was served to a vehicle registered with KM plates driven by a woman, reported the reporter of the Kosovo online portal from Jarinje.



That woman told the portal that police officers handed her a paper containing guidelines for re-registration.



As she pointed out, she does not plan to register the vehicle with RKS plates, but she is waiting for the decision of the official Belgrade.



At midnight, the deadline given by the temporary institutions in Pristina for the re-registration of vehicles with RKS plates expired.



The reporter of Kosovo Online reports that the situation on the administrative crossing of Jarinje is calm for now, that the traffic is reduced in intensity, and that the presence of the Kosovo police has been increased.



Despite the demands of the USA and the EU to postpone the deadline for vehicle re-registration by 10 months, Prishtina decided on Friday to implement that decision in four stages.



It was announced that in the first phase - from today until November 21, Kosovo police will issue a reprimand to the drivers of cars with Serbian license plates and demand that they register their vehicles with RKS license plates.



In the second phase, from November 21 to January 21, Serbs with Serbian license plates will be fined 150 euros, it was announced in Pristina.



The third phase envisages the issuance of test plates and will last until April 21, when, according to the decision of the government of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Serbian license plates will be banned in the Republic of Kosovo.



The Serbian newspaper announced that the Serbs from the north of Kosovo and Metohija will give a fierce response and resistance to the first imposition of a fine.