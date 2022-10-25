Politics Brnabić concluded the list: These are the future ministers The list of candidates for the new government was concluded on Monday, with Mihajlo Jovanovic being the new Minister of Information and Telecommunications. Source: Novosti Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 09:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Andrej Cukic

Moreover, it was announced that the Minister for Public Investments will be Marko Blagojević, while Edin Djerlek, as a member without a portfolio, will join the cabinet at Nemanjina 11.



The future cabinet will have 29 members, the prime minister, 25 ministers and three more without portfolios. According to the plan, Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabić will present an exposé and the members of her team to the MPs today, and the voting for new ministers and taking oath ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, depending on how long the debate will last.



Over the weekend, most of the candidates were presented, while the departments of information and investment remained to be filled, which was done yesterday. Jovanović comes to this position from the Office for e-Government, which he heads, while Blagojević comes from the Office for Public Investments, which has grown into a ministry, according to "Novosti".



It is also new that, in addition to the two ministers without portfolios (Djordje Milićević and Novica Tončev), another one was proposed - Edin Djerlek from Usame Zukorlić's Justice and Reconciliation Party. Thus, Bosniaks and Croats will have representatives in the Government (Minister of Human, Minority Rights and Social Dialogue Tomislav Žigmanov), while the Union of Vojvodina Hungarians will participate in the work through state secretaries.



Ana Brnabić's future collaborators have already started presenting their work plans.



Candidate for the Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević, who resigned from the post of mayor of Novi Sad on Monday, said that his greatest desire is to preserve the peace, to prevent acts of war, but that this does not mean that we are afraid of anyone. "As a nation, we paid a huge price during the 20th century, we went to war when we needed to. If we hadn't gone to war so much, today there would be 16-17 million of us. The goals will certainly be to further strengthen the defense capacities of the Serbian Armed Forces, better financial position of its members, solving housing needs and buying the most modern tools and weapons," said Vučević.



"The Minister of Defense is one link in that chain, there is, of course, the President of the Republic as the Supreme Commander, the Government, the General Staff, who leads the operational army," he added.



Goran Vesić, who should be the Minister of Transport, Construction and Infrastructure, pointed out that "the development of infrastructure is the key to the development of Serbia".



"The accident that happened recently with the bridge in Ovčar Banja shows the need to pass a law on infrastructure maintenance. One of Serbia's problems is that no one maintains the infrastructure that is built, so you have bridges that are not known who maintains them and other infrastructure facilities. We will list all the infrastructure and it will be known exactly who is responsible for the maintenance of which facility, whether it is the local self-government, a local enterprise, the republic, a republican enterprise. When you invest in the maintenance of the infrastructure, the reconstruction costs, which must be done after some time," said Vesić.



Otherwise, seven ministers in the Government of Serbia kept their positions: Siniša Mali (Finance), Milan Krkobabić (Care for the countryside), Branko Ružić (Education), Irena Vujović (Ecology), Maja Gojković (Culture), Maja Popović (Justice) and Novica Tončev (without portfolio, Ministry for regional development), "Novosti" reports.



For the first time, the following ministers will become members of the cabinet: Vucevic, Žigmanov, Vesić, Djerlek, Milićević, Zoran Gajić (Sport), Husein Memic (Tourism), Jelena Begović (Science), Danica Grujičić (Health), Jelena Tanasković (Agriculture), Tanja Miščević (European integration), Dubravka Djedović (Energy), Aleksandar Martinović (State administration and local self-government), Rade Basta (Economy).



There are already well-known figures on the political scene: Ivica Dačić (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Bratislav Gašić (Ministry of the Interior), Nikola Selaković (Labor), Tomislav Momirović (Trade), Darija Kisić (Demography).

Ministers will take the oath

The mandate of the Government begins with the election of ministers in the parliament and lasts for four years. After their mandate is confirmed, the members of the government will take the oath with the following text.



"I swear that I will be loyal to the Republic of Serbia and I pledge with my honour that I will respect the Constitution and the law, that I will perform the duty of the government member conscientiously, responsibly and committedly and that I will be dedicated to keeping Kosovo-Metohija within the Republic of Serbia", the text of the oath reads.



According to the announcements of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, this team will undergo changes in a year and a half.