Politics Vučić: No tensions, there are big differences; I am grateful to Milanović VIDEO/PHOTO After the summit of the Brdo-Brioni Process, which is being held on Brdo near Kranj, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public. Monday, September 12, 2022 | 15:05

When asked if there were tensions, Vučić said that there were not.



"There were no tensions, differences are not tensions. The talks went normally, there were no tensions. Our position on the issue of Kosovo is different from the position of other countries, with the exception of the Serbian representatives in Bosnia and Herzegovina," said Vučić.



"We also talked about 6 points with the emphasis that the EU should help the Western Balkans if it can in the difficult energy situation we are all in," said the president, adding that he is at the head of a country that is on the European path, but in which there has never been more opposition to joining the EU, which normally has its mouth full of international law when it comes to Ukraine, but not Serbia and the situation with Kosovo.



"The basic point is the reaffirmation of the accelerated European path of the entire region. Meaning, the visa liberalization of the entire region and the granting of candidate status to Bosnia-Herzegovina. We had many differences, opposing views," Vučić said.



"Everyone can lay a flower in Jasenovac, but not me. They forbade me to lay an ordinary flower. But I am grateful to President Milanović because today he supported Serbia's European path," said Vučić.



"If you had a referendum in Serbia for the EU today, our people would say no. There is a different approach in Europe when talking about the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the integrity of Serbia," he said. "Secularism is at a high level in our country. I don't know how it is in your country in Croatia, but in our country the church is separated from the state. They can make decisions, but the state is not involved. I know that you can't wait for me to come to Jasenovac that you can ask me whatever you want," says Vučić.



Regarding the relations between the leaders and the atmosphere, he repeated that there were no tensions and that the atmosphere was even better than last year.



"I shook hands with both of them, there are different attitudes, but it was a normal atmosphere... It was a better atmosphere than last year, although it seems to me that the situation is more difficult than last year," he said.



The declaration did not include the request of Croatian President MIlanović, the Serbian president said. As Vučić said, Serbia would also support that. However, Vučić explained that Komšić and Džaferović did not agree and that is why the request was not submitted.

On the bilateral relations of Serbia and Slovenia

"Our relations are excellent, given that they recognized Kosovo's independence. I only told them why they are asking us about sanctions against Russia, why would they impose sanctions on Russia, which did not recognize Kosovo, but not to Slovenia, which did. Apart from that, our relations are excellent, the growth is progressing every year," he explained.



He also spoke about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



"No one wants a new conflict in the Balkans. One thing that many people underestimate is what Putin wants to do, because he says - if you could set a precedent, so can we. It's not easy, but we want to preserve peace and stability", said the President of Serbia.



Croatian President Zoran Milanović and Slovenian President Borut Pahor welcomed President Vučić. The members of the BiH Presidency Šefik Džaferović, Milorad Dodik and Željko Komšić also arrived. Immediately after them came the President of Montenegro Milo Djukanović.



The summit is also attended by the president of the so-called Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani.