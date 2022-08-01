Traffic on Jarinje normalized; Use of entry/exit documents ceased; Barricades removed
The Serbs spent the night at the barricades.Source: B92
As reported by RTS, one truck managed to pass, and thus the traffic on Jarinje was normalized after 26 hours.
Barricades removed in the north
The spokesperson of the Kosovo police for the northern region, Branislav Radović, said today that all the barricades in the north of Kosovo and Metohija have been removed. He told Radio Free Europe that the situation on the ground is currently calm.
Members of the police of the so-called Kosovo does not allow the president of "Serb List", Goran Rakić, to cross Jarinje
Припадници КП не дозвољавају председнику @srpskalista Горану Ракићу да пређе Јариње! Иако су барикаде уклоњене и путеви проходни, Kуртијева полиција и даље блокира прелаз. О овом скандалу и кршењу договора сам обавестио и @MiroslavLajcak— Петар Петковић (@PetkovicPetar) August 1, 2022
Или имамо слободу кретања или је немамо!