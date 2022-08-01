Politics Traffic on Jarinje normalized; Use of entry/exit documents ceased; Barricades removed The Serbs spent the night at the barricades. Source: B92 Monday, August 1, 2022 | 22:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

As reported by RTS, one truck managed to pass, and thus the traffic on Jarinje was normalized after 26 hours.

Barricades removed in the north

The spokesperson of the Kosovo police for the northern region, Branislav Radović, said today that all the barricades in the north of Kosovo and Metohija have been removed. He told Radio Free Europe that the situation on the ground is currently calm.

Members of the police of the so-called Kosovo does not allow the president of "Serb List", Goran Rakić, to cross Jarinje