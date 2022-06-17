Politics Erdogan in Serbia - "very soon" A recent visit by Turkish Foreign Minister announced Erdogan's upcoming visit to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 17, 2022 | 09:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nemanja Starović stated today that the date of the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Serbia is being intensively agreed upon, emphasizing that the "approaching visit" will be very important.



"I cannot reveal now what the dates are, of course it is in the next few weeks and if those plans are realized, and there is every chance that it will, Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be the first foreign head to visit Belgrade in the second presidential term of office of President Vučić ", Starović said for RTS.



He pointed out that the interests in the relations between the two countries are indisputable, but that the special relationship of trust between the two presidents is also important.



"We are expecting talks on numerous topics in the field of bilateral economic cooperation, the final conclusion of an agreement that will enable the travel of our citizens with ID cards to Turkey," Starovic said.



He stated that about 300.000 Serbian tourists are expected in Turkey this summer, and that on the other hand, the number of Turkish tourists in Serbia is increasing every year.



"Erdogan's visit will certainly be a good opportunity to discuss global political and security issues, bearing in mind that Turkey is very engaged in the process of seeking a peace solution between Russia and Ukraine, and that our positions are very consistent, because we are committed to achieving a peaceful solution", Starovic said.



Asked when an agreement on the entry of Serbian citizens into Turkey only with ID cards could be signed, Starovic said that the agreements were in the final stages and that in the next few weeks, before the start of the tourist season, the regime would be fully established.



Commenting on the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Belgrade, Starovic said that this was a very important visit, and that it was very important to maintain a continuous and meaningful dialogue with Turkey. He emphasized that it is impossible to ensure lasting peace, stability and prosperity of the Balkan Peninsula without good relations between Ankara and Belgrade, and added that Turkey now wants to project its economic presence in the Balkans.



"The volume of our trade exchange has already reached close to two billion dollars a year, which is an extremely respectable amount, but the ambitions are far greater than that. We could hear from Çavuşoğlu yesterday that the plan set by Turkish President Erdogan is to be completed in the medium term, that trade exchange will increase to as much as five billion dollars", says Starović.



He also emphasized that Turkish investments in Serbia are very important, especially in the least developed areas.



"All this together contributes to the fact that Turkey is increasingly interested in full stabilization and economic progress in the Balkans, and we see a common interest in that and find a common language," Starovic said.



Turkish minister also talked with officials about the opening of another consular department in Nis, and Starovic says that there is a real need for that, especially in the summer months.