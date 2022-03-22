Politics Vučić left the National Security Council session - urgent talks with Quint countries National Security Council session has been going on for 3 hours, complex talks are underway with representatives of Serbian institutions in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 15:29 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting is also attended by judges of the Basic Court in Kosovska Mitrovica, representatives of the Serbian List, presidents of all Provisional Authorities in Kosovo and Metohija, directors of health institutions, as well as commanders of investigative departments, Director of the Regional Police Directorate, Chief of Operations, Chief of Investigation, Chief of Intervention Unit, as well as other bodies and institutions.



One of the main topics of the meeting is the latest decision of the interim authorities in Pristina to ban the voting of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija on the territory of the so-called Kosovo.



Vučić left the session for a short time in order to meet with the representatives of Quint countries, from whom he requested urgent consultations. They will join the president at a meeting in the Palace of Serbia at around 3.15 p.m.



As "Blic" finds out, Serbs want to leave all institutions, including the police, to leave their weapons and to "oppose Albanian terror" in a peaceful and democratic way. Vučić was not the satisfied with the proposal, he asked them "what will we do the day after".



After the meeting with Quint countries, he will talk with the Russian ambassador and Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy, ​​and during the evening, another session of the National Security Council is possible.



Representatives of the Serb community in Kosovo and Metohija, in light of this latest violation of basic rights to express civil will in elections, reiterated President Vučić's appeal that "if the state does not protect them, Serbs will be ready to leave their homes and leave Kosovo and Metohija, especially having in mind the lack of reaction from the EU and those institutions in Kosovo and Metohija that are in charge of monitoring human rights.



Representatives of Serbian institutions in Kosovo and Metohija appealed to President Vučić to apply radical measures, since the Serbian population, due to daily harassment at all levels, can no longer "sit idly by" because the situation has escalated lately.



During the talks, representatives of Serbian institutions in Kosovo and Metohija further briefed the President on the enormous pressures they face on a daily basis, with increasingly loud statements by leaders of Pristina's provisional institutions who often openly insult and link Serbs to recent international events, especially using aggressive, false and indiscriminate rhetoric related to the situation between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which further affects the already unfavorable position of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.



The President informed the representatives of Serbian institutions in Kosovo and Metohija about the perfidious traps and blackmail of the authorities in Pristina and Albin Kurti, as well as the unscrupulous ways in which Kurti, with the help of some Western embassies, is trying to force Serbia to give in and recognize the so-called independent Kosovo.



After a thorough and comprehensive analysis and talks with representatives of Serbian institutions in Kosovo and Metohija, the President pointed out that the state, as before, will not make any shortcuts or under anyone's influence, because, as many times before, that is the outcome desired by all those who do not care about Serbia being a strong, stable and prosperous country that takes care of the lives of its citizens and their well-being. As he further states, President Vučić set aside all other obligations related to the campaign.



"Vučić canceled his presence at three election rallies today," says our interlocutor.