Politics "I'm listening to stories from the 16th century, I can't believe it" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he cannot comprehend that people believe the stories about chips in coronavirus vaccines. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 11:45

"I can't believe that someone can believe that. Is it possible for people to go that far in the 21st century, as if I were listening to stories from the 16th century," he said.



He called on people to get vaccinated and be responsible for their environment.



"Be responsible, if you are not responsible towards yourself, be towards your environment, especially towards the weakest, and those are the oldest. We have all medicines, whatever you want, you will get, whatever you want, literally, everything that exists in the world of medicine, you will get.Just tell us what else to do," he said.



He added that the death of everyone from COVID-19 is a great blow to the country, and that no human life can be compensated.



“We lost a lot of good people,” he said. He said that he did not know what measures would be taken, because we have to live and work. "It is the job of the state to provide treatment and it is important how to save the economy, because we have to pay doctors, nurses," he asked. Vučić said that at the handover of 26 specialized vehicles for the transport of vaccines and medical staff. During the handover, he thanked for the vehicles, emphasizing that it solves the problems logistically.



"This is important to us, it solves our logistical problems. It is important that everyone gets their own vehicle, and that they can quickly distribute vaccines," President of Serbia explained.