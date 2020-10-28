Politics LIVE Serbia gets a new government After the break, the debate in the Serbian Parliament on the election of the new government continued. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 17:23 Tweet Share Ilustracija: TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ bs

Prime-Minister designate for the composition of the new government, Ana Brnabić, has already presented her exposés and introduced the members of the cabinet, and as announced by the President of the Republic Parliament, Ivica Dačić, the voting will take place tonight at around 8 pm, after which the Prime Minister and ministers will take the oath.



The proposal for the composition of the new government was submitted to the Assembly of Serbia on Tuesday, and then there were several doubts for the public, such as the question of who will be the new Minister of Education and who will be the Minister of Health. The list of new ministers, which will be discussed in the Assembly today, is known after the presentation of the prime minister designate.