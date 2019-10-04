Politics Council of Europe discusses ROSU intrusion into northern Kosovo In front of the Serbian Parliament delegation, Dubravka Filipovski stressed that Serbia strongly supports the fight against corruption and organized crime Source: Tanjug Friday, October 4, 2019 | 09:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ lajo_2

At the meeting of the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly in Strasbourg, an exchange of views was held on the intrusion of ROSU members into northern Kosovo and Metohija in May and the arrest of two UNMIK officers.



Speaking on behalf of the Serbian Parliament delegation, Dubravka Filipovski stressed that Serbia strongly supports the fight against corruption and organized crime, but that it is equally firm in its view that the fight should not include intimidation and violence against the population, or towards the officials of international organizations, Serbian Parliament stated.



Filipovski strongly condemned the actions of ROSU members in May this year in northern Kosovo and Metohija and called on the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly to condemn human rights violations in Kosovo and Metohija.



The National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is attending the autumn session of the PACE, which is being held in Strasbourg from September 30 to October 4.



The delegation led by Acting Head of Delegation Biljana Pantić Pilja also includes Elvira Kovac, Professor Zarko Obradovic, PhD, Dubravka Filipovski, Aleksandar Seselj and Miljan Damjanovic, it is said in a statement.