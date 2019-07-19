Politics Veseli met "the sponsor" of the Resolution on Bytyqi brothers President of the Assembly of the interim institutions in Pristina, Kadri Veseli, met yesterday in Washington DC with the US Congressman Lee Zeldin. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 19, 2019 | 09:32 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Senator Zeldin is, along with the one of the most prominent Albanian lobbyist, Congressman Eliot Engel, the „sponsor“ of the resolution supporting Bytyqi brothers, which encourages Serbia to find their killers and bring them to justice.



Veseli thanked Zeldin on his dedication in making this resolution, while Zeldin reiterated that the resolution of Bytyqi case represent precondition for future development of US-Serbian relations, RTK 2 reported.



Veseli had informed Congressman on his initiative for establishing Tribunal for the crimes committed by the Serbs on the territory of Kosovo.