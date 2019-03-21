Politics "Final Belgrade-Pristina agreement means recognition" Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says reaching a legally binding final agreement between Belgrade and Pristina "implies mutual recognition." Source: Beta Thursday, March 21, 2019 | 15:51 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

Haradinaj repeated this in a conversation with Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic, and added that he thinks it is "in the interests of both sides, and it would strengthen the peace and stability of the region," Beta agency is reporting on Thursday.

Darmanovic is quoted as saying that Montenegro "will support Kosovo on its Euro-Atlantic path and continue cooperation in areas of common interest."