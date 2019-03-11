Politics "Unity of state, church about Kosovo important" Top state officials and the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church met in Belgrade on Sunday, the government is reporting on its website. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, March 11, 2019 | 10:58 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic spoke with Patriarch of Serbia Irinej and the Holy Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church, on the situation in Kosovoand Metohija.

After the meeting in the Patriarchate, Vucic said that he had presented to the patriarch the contents of the Pristina platform and explained the difficulty of the situation for Serbia.



"We brought to the patriarch the text of the platform adopted by the Kosovo Albanians for stopping the dialogue with Belgrade and all their actions – from failing to implement the Brussels Agreement, through taxes, to a platform that is actually an indicator of how some people want to provoke a crisis and a problem, not their resolution," Vucic said.



The president told the Patriarch that he no longer expects any reaction from the international community, since every day Kosovo Albanians have a new action.



"We are always ready for talks, but they must be guided by those who also want them, said the Serbian President, adding that it is necessary to abolish taxes first for the continuation of the dialogue. In difficult circumstances, we will continue to accelerate the development of Serbia, but we will not leave on the lurch or state or our people in Kosovo at any moment," Vucic said.



Patriarch Irinej said that it is important that the state and the church share the same opinion on the problem and how to react in the situation regarding Kosovo and Metohija.



He assessed that, unfortunately, the situation in our country, especially in Kosovo, is becoming increasingly difficult and complicated day by day, and that such meetings are very important and necessary for the SPC to be familiar with the problems in order to have its own position and in order to find the best solutions.