Politics Apartments being built for members of security forces Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 190 apartments for members of the security services in Nis. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, February 8, 2019 | 15:03 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Brnabic said that in this way the state wants to express gratitude to the people who are doing the hardest and most dangerous tasks and are ready to sacrifice their lives in order to preserve the safety of all citizens of Serbia.

She reminded that the cornerstone for the construction of the science and technology park Nis was laid on 21 November last year, which is evidence that the government wants the city to be the innovation centre of Serbia and the city of electronics.



At about the same time, the construction of a science and technology park and the first 190 flats will be completed, and we will come again here to mark the moving in of our youngest scientists and IT companies, as well as of the first families of security services, the prime minister said.



Brnabic also announced that a stone foundation for the new building of the Faculty of Electronic Engineering will be laid in Nis in April, expressing the hope that this project will be completed in the mandate of this government.



We want to give young people the reason to stay to live and work in Nis, she said, announcing that the government will continue to expand the operations of the Konstantin Veliki Airport, but also to invest in schools, kindergartens and hospitals in that city.



At the same time, in Vranje, President Aleksandar Vucic marked the beginning of the construction of 186 apartments for members of the security forces.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Nebojsa Stefanovic and Ambassador of Turkey to Serbia Tanju Bilgic were also present at the beginning of the works in Vranje.