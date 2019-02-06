Politics "Goal of Belgrade-Pristina agreement is - Kosovo in UN" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci spoke in Washington about the ultimate goal of the Belgrade-Pristina agreement. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 10:35 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

He pointed out that this was "recognition of Kosovo and membership in the United Nations."

"A comprehensive peace agreement between Kosovo and Serbia will bring peace in Kosovo, peace and stability in the region and will play a role in transforming our society," Thaci said.



He believes that reaching an agreement will not be an easy process, but argues that this is the only way to progress and avoid going backward, tension and conflict."



Speaking about the role and importance of US support to Kosovo, Thaci said that whenever Kosovo was together with the United States it was a winner.



"Even if the compromises were made that were difficult at first, they later proved to be good strategic decisions," said Thaci, adding that US support in reaching an agreement with Belgrade was vital for Pristina. "We will not accept an agreement that is not acceptable to Washington," he said.