Politics Proposal to amend Consitution to be sent to Assembly soon Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced on Thurday that the government will shortly propose to the Assembly to start amending the Constitution. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 26, 2018 | 11:09

(Beta, file)

This will happen since it received a letter from the Secretariat of the Venice Commission stating that they agree with the constitutional amendments made by the Ministry of Justice.

Brnabic was at the Assembly, where she was responding to the questions from deputies, when she pointed out that she is extremely proud of heading a government that has been conducting a public debate over constitutional changes and amendments for more than a year.



This is an example of a democratic society and democracy, and I believe that the Ministry of Justice has done a serious job, she said, according to the Serbian government.



According to Brnabic, the ministry found a great way to balance the judiciary in Serbia more independently than it was before and that citizens and businesses have an effective judiciary.



If this Assembl accepts amendments to the Constitution, Serbia will be an example of a successful reform of the judiciary, the prime minister said.