Vucic: This will be among most important meetings with Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will on Tuesday in Moscow meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 2, 2018 | 09:53

Vucic points out that this will be one of their most important meetings.

"The situation in our region is very complex, it is necessary to measure every word and political move," Vucic warned in a statement to Serbian media in Moscow on Monday.



"At a time when we are economically progressing and can be satisfied with that, we have significant political problems in the region and, I would say, there are a lot things where is not entirely certain what the outcome could be if any disturbance of stability and peace occurred," added Vucic.



He announced that he will discuss with Putin bilateral relations, that are politically and economically good, "but must be much better"- as well as the situation in the region and the world, in order to get advice on how Russia can help us in achieving our political and national goals.



"We will also talk about many concrete projects. They are important for the better life of our citizens, the standard of living of our people, a richer Serbian society," Vucic said.



He said that he had the opportunity to see, during a break that he took, that "we are top news on two televisions (in Russia) - not only this visit, but also everything that is happening around us."



"From Skopje to what happened in Kosovo and Metohija last week, with the provocations of (Hashim) Thaci and all the others. We are trying to find the best solution for our citizens, primarily how to preserve lives, peace, security," explained Vucic.



He announced that he will first have a face to face meeting with Putin, that will continue with the delegations of the two countries over lunch. Vucic said it was "widely known that he is not someone who belongs to the philosophical circles and who would have broad theoretical discussions in Moscow" - and that instead, he came to seek concrete political support for Serbia.



"I believe that we will receive the support from Putin, as we have always had from Russia in the previous period. Today the circumstances and opportunities are different. There is more tension and it is important to talk about all of it. About all the individual events that happened and what can happen in the future. I have always been interested specifically in that. Putin is not a man who likes stories that are beating around the bush. Whenever we spoke, we always spoke very concretely," the Serbian president said.



When it comes to economic relations and trade exchange, Vucic noted that it is not directly proportional to the strength of our political relations, "and this is something that we must work out in a most concrete manner."



He announced "interesting things" - cooperation with Rosatom (Russia's nuclear corporation), as well as talks with Russian Railways about a dispatch center and maintenance of railroads in Serbia. Vucic also announced that a big business forum is being prepared in Belgrade, which he hopes will be supported by Putin, and which should involve about 4,000 to 5,000 businesspeople from Russia and Serbia.