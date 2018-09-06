Politics "Agreement makes sense only if Serbia recognizes Kosovo" a day before the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue continues in Brussels, Hashim Thaci has reiterated that the possibilities of reaching an agreement are very small. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 14:45 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

The Kosovo president stressed that the final agreement would only make sense if, as he said, "Serbia recognizes Kosovo as a state."

Speaking at an ambassadorial conference in Pristina, Thaci said that Pristina will make the maximum effort to remove all obstacles to Kosovo's membership in the UN.



According to the Pristina newspaper Gazeta Express, Thaci said that "it seems to him that the idea of ​​a land swap is no longer mentioned."



"Kosovo does not make sense without (Kosovska) Mitrovica and Gazivode. There will be no separation, there will be no swap, and there will be no Serb Republic in Kosovo," Thaci said again.



He added that everyone who speaks of "separation and joining" is encouraging Serbia and complicating the dialogue in Brussels.



The newspaper added that the opposition will once again try to hold a parliamentary session today, with a the draft resolution on the agenda aimed at preventing Thaci from discussing "Kosovo's border with Serbia" in Brussels.